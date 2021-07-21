EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 107,941 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $99,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $143,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

