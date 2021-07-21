EJF Capital LLC Invests $529,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $244.70. 40,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,345. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $476.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.24.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

