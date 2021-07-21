Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.08% of DLH worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in DLH by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DLH by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 184,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 17,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,787. The stock has a market cap of $136.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.