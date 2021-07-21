Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

SBGSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 82,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,076. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.