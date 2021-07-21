Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

