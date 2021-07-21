EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 27,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

