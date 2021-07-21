Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 68,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,961. The stock has a market cap of $483.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

