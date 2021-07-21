Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $185.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,952. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $182.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

