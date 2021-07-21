Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Target Price at $128.50

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

