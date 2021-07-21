Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. 2,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.77.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

