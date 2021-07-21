EJF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSTR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,005,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTR remained flat at $$9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 15,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

