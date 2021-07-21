Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of BrightView worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BrightView by 2,526.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 535,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter worth about $7,958,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter worth about $3,215,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in BrightView by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,323. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

