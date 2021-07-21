Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS GALKF remained flat at $$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

