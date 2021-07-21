Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Update

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, CIBC lowered Alcanna from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LQSIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926. Alcanna has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

