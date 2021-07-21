Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 48,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,688,651 shares.The stock last traded at $27.98 and had previously closed at $29.18.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

