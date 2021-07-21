Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,489 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.