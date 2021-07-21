77,955 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

