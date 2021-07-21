Man Group plc Has $12.30 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $261.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

