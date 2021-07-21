Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

