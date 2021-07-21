Holocene Advisors LP Invests $5.88 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

