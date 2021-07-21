IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

