IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,964.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.98. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

