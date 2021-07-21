BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBN stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.