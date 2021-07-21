Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $451.71.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $474.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $491.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

