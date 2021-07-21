DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 223,227 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 176,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

