Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

