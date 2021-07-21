IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 922.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $136.82.

