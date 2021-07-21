Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 288,317 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 312.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,317 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Deluxe worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,842. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

