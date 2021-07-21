Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $13.07 Million Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,498 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.29% of DHT worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DHT shares. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

DHT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

