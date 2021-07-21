Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NYSE WHD traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.