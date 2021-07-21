BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 141,161 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in BorgWarner by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BorgWarner by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

