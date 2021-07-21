Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 68,858 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,858 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,256. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.70.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

