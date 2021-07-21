Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New $11.62 Million Investment in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,617,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.12% of Scholastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scholastic by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 793,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 407,704 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $11,405,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,853. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

