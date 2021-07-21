GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GBL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,492. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $711.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 11,193 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $290,794.14. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,977 shares of company stock worth $3,907,398 in the last ninety days. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

