United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $224.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of UTHR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.45. 272,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,168. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $591,393.60. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

