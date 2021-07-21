Boosted Finance Price Down 49.7% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00012672 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $239,278.79 and $12,567.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00107327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00144895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,511.34 or 0.99886641 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

