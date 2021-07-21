Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €12.50 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

