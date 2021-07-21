ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.860-$1.940 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.88. 908,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.46.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.