Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $125,763.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00107327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00144895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,511.34 or 0.99886641 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

