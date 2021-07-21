Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.32.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.90. 296,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.03.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.