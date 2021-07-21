Benchmark Protocol Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $10.07 million and $254,926.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.00783111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 18,976,999 coins and its circulating supply is 8,728,396 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

