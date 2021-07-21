Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 25,608 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Colfax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.