Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 3,276 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

