20,680 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 44.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

