8,450 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.