Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $182,000 in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

SOL stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

