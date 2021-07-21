Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1,614.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

