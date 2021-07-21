Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

