Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

