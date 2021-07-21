Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $12.29 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,666 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.64% of Otter Tail worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 20.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

OTTR opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

